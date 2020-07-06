Simon &#038; Schuster Moves Up Release Of Mary Trump&#8217;s Bombshell Memoir

Articles

Simon & Schuster, the publisher of Mary Trump’s tell-all book about her uncle President Donald Trump and the rest of the family, has scheduled the memoir to be released next Tuesday, two weeks earlier than originally scheduled.

“Due to high demand and extraordinary interest in this book, ‘Too Much and Never Enough’ by Mary L. Trump will now be published on July 14, 2020,” Simon & Schuster said in a statement.

Mary’s memoir, titled “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man,” was initially slated to be published on July 28. It promises to reveal her family’s “dark history” to explain how her uncle “became the man who now threatens the world’s health, economic security, and social fabric,” per the book’s page on Amazon.

Simon & Schuster also released the back cover of the book in which Mary Trump, who is a clinical psychologist, lays out how her uncle “suffered deprivations” as a child that would “scar him for life.”

“Today, Donald is much as he was at three years old: incapable of growing, learning, or evolving, unable to regulate his emotions, moderate his responses, or take in and synthesize information,” she writes.

The book also reveals how Mary Trump became the primary source of the New York Times’ explosive 2018 investigation into the Trump family’s tax evasion schemes.

Robert Trump, who is the President’s brother and Mary’s other uncle, got the courts to temporarily bar Simon & Schuster from releasing the book, claiming that his niece’s memoir was in violation of the NDA she had signed in an ugly court battle over Fred Trump Sr.’s will in 2001.

However, the court order was reversed last week, giving Simon & Schuster the green light to proceed with the book’s publication.

Prior to the ruling, Simon & Schuster CEO Jonathan Karp stated that “thousands” of copies had already been shipped out by the time Robert Trump filed his lawsuit.

