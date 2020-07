Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 07 July 2020 02:09 Hits: 11

Sen. Tammy Duckworth tells NPR that she'll hold up hundreds of Army officer promotions unless she gets an assurance that the Trump administration won't interfere that of Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman.

(Image credit: Susan Walsh/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/07/06/888044443/senator-waiting-for-white-house-promise-not-to-block-promotion-of-impeachment-wi?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics