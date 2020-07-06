The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

The 3 Phases Of Pandemic Response In The United States, And Why It Keeps Getting Worse

When the World Health Organization broadcast the warnings about a rapidly spreading novel coronavirus in the Wuhan province of China on Dec. 31, it was immediately obvious that it represented an enormous threat. After all, there had already been two serious epidemics resulting from similar viruses in the last two decades, one of them originating in the same geographic area. With their high death rates and easy person-to-person spread, both SARS and MERS represented something very near a nightmare scenario. Which was exactly why multiple tests of government response to a pandemic over the last 10 years—including at least two large-scale simulations run since Donald Trump took office—starred a virus exactly like the one that was front-and-center of the WHO warning.

