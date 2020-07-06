Cal Cunningham Raises Record Amount In North Carolina Against Thom Tillis

Articles

This is one of those Senate races that sort of flies under the radar, but it looks like Cal Cunningham has a real shot at defeating Thom Tillis. Recent polling has given Cunningham a slight edge, and the useless Tillis has hitched his wagon to Trump, which at this point looks like a foolish decision. But we're still a long way out. Source: Raleigh News & Observer Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Cal Cunningham will report raising $7.4 million in the second quarter of 2020, a figure that appears to be a record for Senate candidates from North Carolina in any quarter. The second-quarter fundraising period ended June 30. Campaigns must report their totals to the Federal Election Commission by July 15. Cunningham is challenging incumbent Republican Sen. Thom Tillis in one of the most closely watched races in the country. Republicans hold 53 seats in the chamber, and any realistic path to a Democratic majority in the Senate includes winning North Carolina. “Our campaign is so grateful to the thousands of North Carolinians lending their support to this campaign, showing that people across the state are ready to elect Cal and put this seat back to work to protect their health care and take on corruption in Washington,” Cunningham campaign manager Devan Barber said in a statement.

