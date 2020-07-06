Kayleigh McEnany Defends Trump's Tweet Criticizing NASCAR For ‘Rush To Judgment’ About Noose

Articles

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Monday defended President Donald Trump after he said that a noose found in a Black NASCAR driver’s garage was a “hoax.” In a tweet on Monday, the president blasted NASCAR and driver Bubba Wallace over a controversy about a noose that was found in his garage. The FBI eventually determined that the noose was not a “hate crime” directed at Wallace. Trump also criticized NASCAR’s decision to ban the Confederate flag. Has @BubbaWallace apologized to all of those great NASCAR drivers & officials who came to his aid, stood by his side, & were willing to sacrifice everything for him, only to find out that the whole thing was just another HOAX? That & Flag decision has caused lowest ratings EVER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 6, 2020 Fox News host Sandra Smith told McEnany on Monday that there is no evidence that the noose found in Wallace’s garage was a “hoax.” “This was never determined to be a hoax,” Smith explained. “Is it helpful for the president to bring that back up considering that this is something obviously that the federal investigation weighed in on. He’s done many interviews since then, but to determine it a hoax in a new tweet.” McEnany responded by calling the noose a “pull rope.”

