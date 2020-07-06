Michael Flynn Pledges Allegiance To QAnon On Independence Day

Articles

Donald Trump's disgraced national security advisor continues his self degradation by posting a video of him taking the QAnon oath. After pleading guilty to lying to the FBI, Michael Flynn is now being helped by Attorney General Barr to get his crimes thrown out. As Will Sommer has reported, Flynn has been a silent big player in the conspiracy-driven "Qanon" group, but instead of giving the whacked-out followers winks and nods, he's fully and publicly embraced them. QAnon believers decipher online “clues” posted by an anonymous figure named “Q,” constructing a worldview that imagines Donald Trump and his allies engaged in a covert war against pedophile-cannibals in a nefarious global cabal that includes top Democrats. Since launching in October 2017, the movement has gained a surprising foothold in the Republican Party, with QAnon promoters invited to the White House, winning GOP nominations for office and, in one case, poised to win a House seat. Many "Q" cultists believe Flynn is the anonymous "Q" who is leaving clues to "expose the deep state." The cult conclusion is that that's why he was "targeted" by the FBI.

