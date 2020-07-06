SCOTUS Rules Unanimously In 'Faithless Elector' Case

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 06 July 2020 15:57 Hits: 12

It would be great if the Electoral College would just go away and we could elect Presidents just like we do every other office in the country and the way every other country chooses its chief executive: one person, one vote. But until that day, at least we won't have electors deciding last minute that Kimye is a better choice after all and they can forget how their state actually voted. Justice Kagan writes for the majority, and her opinion can be summarized as: "Uh, yeah, absent a clear constitutional command, we are not going to throw a totally gratuitous bomb into the 2020 presidential election." https://t.co/iwiB06PoKe — Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) July 6, 2020 In “faithless electors” cases, unanimous #SCOTUS rules that state laws that penalize or remove presidential electors who do not vote for candidate they pledged to support do not violate the Constitution

