Mark Meadows Defends Trump's Bogus '99% Of COVID Cases Harmless' Claim

Published on Monday, 06 July 2020

Without using any statistics or even any real information, Mark Meadows, Trump's latest chief of staff (how many have their been, we've lost count) joined Trump TV's early morning propaganda show to defend the so-called president's caustic remark that 99 percent of coronavirus cases are “totally harmless.” During today's Fox and Friends, co-host Brian Kilmeade asked Meadows where Trump got that "stat from" or was he just spitballing a "generalization." “No, I don’t even know that it’s a generalization,” Meadows said. Wait, he doesn't even know what he doesn't even know? Meadows continued, "When you start to look at all the stats and all the numbers that we have, the amount of testing that we have, the vast majority of people are safe from this.” Maybe he should tell that to the families of 132K people that have died so far and the almost three million people that have been infected. The new chief of lies then made this stunning remark: “When you look at the deaths that we have, if you’re over 80 years of age or if you have three what they call comorbidities, diabetes, hypertension, heart issues – then you need to be very, very careful,” he said.

