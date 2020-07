Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 06 July 2020 14:18 Hits: 15

The decision could directly affect the election, which will take place in November amid a pandemic and a partial economic collapse.

(Image credit: Susan Walsh/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/07/06/885168480/supreme-court-rules-state-faithless-elector-laws-constitutional?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics