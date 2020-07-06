Who's Promoting The Idea Of A Tucker Carlson Presidential Run?

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 06 July 2020 08:58 Hits: 11

It wasn't exactly Bruce Springsteen appearing on the covers of Time and Newsweek on the same day in 1975, but Thursday Politico and Business Insider told us simultaneously that Tucker Carlson is the hottest person in right-wing politics, and that he really could be president, or at least the Republican presidential nominee, someday soon. Why are we hearing this now? Why two stories on the same day? From the Politico story: Republican strategists, conservative commentators, and former Trump campaign and administration officials are buzzing about Carlson as the next-generation leader of Donald Trump’s movement — with many believing he would be an immediate frontrunner in a Republican primary.... “Let me put it this way: If Biden wins and Tucker decided to run, he’d be the nominee,” said Sam Nunberg, a former top political aide to Trump who knows Carlson.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/07/whos-promoting-idea-tucker-carlson