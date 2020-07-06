FDA Commissioner Dodges Trump's Reckless Claim That 99% Of COVID Cases Are 'Harmless'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 06 July 2020

During his hate-filled speech on Independence Day on the south lawn of the White House, Trump told another dangerous lie about the pandemic that's still raging out of control in the United States with new infections now at a rate of over 50,000 a day: Trump returned to his now familiar and baseless complaint that America has a high caseload because it performs more tests. “Now we have tested almost 40m people. By so doing, we show cases, 99% of which are totally harmless. Results that no other country can show because no other country has the testing that we have, not in terms of the numbers or in terms of quality.” Trump's FDA Commissioner, Stephen Hahn made an appearance on this Sunday's State of the Union on CNN, and was asked about Trump's statement, and true to form as we've come to expect from anyone willing to work for this corrupt administration, Hahn refused to directly contradict his boss and admit that he was lying. BASH: Doctor, 99 percent of coronavirus cases are -- quote -- "completely harmless." No health expert that we have found can back that up. Can you?

