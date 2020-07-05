'Dear Kevin,' 'Dear Republicans' Trend, As GOPLeader Impugns Democrats' Patriotism

Articles

Dear Democrats: You cannot save America if you don’t even believe in her. — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) July 5, 2020 And with that bit of Trump-like idiocy, the House minority leader did nothing but pour more gasoline on the fire for Democrats who are already itching to vote and rid this country of the Trump plague on the country in November, once and for all. The responses to McCarthy on Twitter have been as you would expect. Filled with the passion of the righteous who will exact "great vengeance and furious anger" upon Trump and those who support him. Dear Kevin: Believing in America means believing in ALL Americans — not just, white, racist, Republican rich people. — Mrs. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) July 5, 2020 Dear Kevin,STFU.Sincerely,America https://t.co/RYn80zFDqI

