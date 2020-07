Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 05 July 2020 15:12 Hits: 12

U.S. President Donald Trump spent the 4th of July weekend at Independence Day celebrations in South Dakota and Washington. He used both events to deliver a strong message on law and order, the platform that his campaign is focusing on ahead of the November election. White House correspondent Patsy Widakuswara traveled with Trump to South Dakota and brings us the story.

Read more https://www.voanews.com/episode/4th-july-trump-kicks-law-order-campaign-4345826