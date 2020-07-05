Trump's 'Mad King' July 4th Speech Was Filled With Hate And Derision

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 05 July 2020 15:49 Hits: 12

Trump continued his divisive and destructive campaign during his speech in Mount Rushmore on Friday, continuing his hatred for the American people in an address on July 4th, Independence Day. As usual Trump ignored the CDC's warnings by holding a rally without any restrictions for social distancing or mandatory masks that likely will aid in spreading the virus further. Instead of trying to inspire with words to lift our country's spirit, he offered up his King George hate-filled speech to a country falling apart because of his bungled pandemic response and intentional stoking the fires of anger by attacking those supporting a change in law enforcement after the George Floyd murder, "American heroes defeated the Nazis, dethroned the fascists, toppled the communists, saved American values, upheld American principles and chased down the terrorists to the very ends of the earth. We are now in the process of defeating the radical left, the Marxists, the anarchists, the agitators, the looters, and people who in many instances have absolutely no clue what they are doing," he spewed. Who's the one who is clueless? Trump is defending Confederate statues and their legacies over the lives of his citizens during a time of civil unrest. Trump also attacked the American press by claiming they are slandering him by accurately reporting to the people his words and actions. "You not only slander me, you slander the American people," Trump said.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/07/trumps-july-4th-speech-was-filled-hate-and