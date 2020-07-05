Dana Bash Hits Sen. Ernst For Criticizing Obama's 'Failed Leadership' On Ebola

Articles

CNN's Dana Bash asked Sen. Joni Ernst whether she was willing to level the same criticism at Trump that she had for Obama back in 2014 when she attacked him for "failed leadership" on Ebola, which only two Americans died from. Ernst was probably hoping to filibuster her way out of answering, but finally answered when Bash asked her the second time. Here's the ridiculous exchange where in the end, of course, Bash gave her a pass on her hypocrisy: BASH: Okay, Senator, let's turn to the coronavirus crisis. Cases in your home state of Iowa have steadily risen for the last two weeks. You criticized president Obama in 2014 for his handling of the Ebola outbreak, saying that he showed “failed leadership.” Only two people in the U.S. died from Ebola. Right now there are almost 130,000 Americans dead from coronavirus. So if president Obama showed failed leadership then, do you think president Trump is showing failed leadership now? Well, I think we all have responsibility in stopping the spread. And certainly I've heard some of the discussions earlier. Wearing a mask is entirely appropriate. Social distancing is entirely appropriate. We have seen, I think, one additional death in the last 24 hours here in Iowa.

