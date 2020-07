Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 04 July 2020 11:01 Hits: 1

Activists say the pandemic and racial justice protests have contributed to a climate that is more favorable to progressive candidates and ideas.

(Image credit: John Minchillo/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/07/04/886024584/progressives-surge-in-congressional-democratic-primaries?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics