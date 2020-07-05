Gun Dealers Rack Up Profits By Marketing To Right-Wing Extremist 'Boogaloo Bois'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 05 July 2020 15:00

Like most far-right “movements,” the so-called “Boogaloo” cult—with its built-in fetishes around guns, body armor, banners, patches, T-shirts and assorted accoutrements—is also simultaneously a big moneymaking opportunity for right-wing operatives and their enablers, eager to milk the gullible “Patriots” who flock to their websites. Chief among the enablers have been Facebook and Instagram, who have, as BuzzFeed News reports, been raking in advertising dollars from “Boogaloo”-related merchants hawking their wares. But perhaps more ominously, chief among the people both promoting the cult on social media and offering such goods are the businesses marketing to believers the means with which to conduct the “second civil war” that is the object of their shared violent fantasy: gun dealers.

