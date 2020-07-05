The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Gun Dealers Rack Up Profits By Marketing To Right-Wing Extremist 'Boogaloo Bois'

Category: World Politics Hits: 14

Like most far-right “movements,” the so-called “Boogaloo” cult—with its built-in fetishes around guns, body armor, banners, patches, T-shirts and assorted accoutrements—is also simultaneously a big moneymaking opportunity for right-wing operatives and their enablers, eager to milk the gullible “Patriots” who flock to their websites. Chief among the enablers have been Facebook and Instagram, who have, as BuzzFeed News reports, been raking in advertising dollars from “Boogaloo”-related merchants hawking their wares. But perhaps more ominously, chief among the people both promoting the cult on social media and offering such goods are the businesses marketing to believers the means with which to conduct the “second civil war” that is the object of their shared violent fantasy: gun dealers.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/07/gun-dealers-rack-profits-marketing-right

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version