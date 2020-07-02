House Democrats expanding fundraising lead over Republican challengers

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 02 July 2020 18:34 Hits: 1

Freshman Reps. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) and Andy Kim (D-N.J.) have an immense fundraising lead over their Republican challengers. (Photo by Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/LightRocket)

Four months before Election Day, House Democrats are building on their immense fundraising lead over Republican challengers.

House candidates have raised nearly $457 million compared to Republicans’ $365 million. That fundraising difference is even larger in swing districts currently held by well-funded Democratic incumbents.

Recent filings show that Democrats are widening the gap. In 13 races holding primaries in June and July that are considered competitive by the Cook Political Report, incumbent Democrats have 9 times more money in the bank — $40 million to $4.5 million — than the best-funded Republican challengers. That’s according to pre-primary reports that reveal the candidates’ most recent fundraising figures.

Democrats rode a wave election to take the House in 2018. Since then, most freshman members have amassed huge war chests while Republican challengers have been forced to spend big to compete in crowded primaries.

First-term Rep. Kendra Horn (D-Okla.), perhaps the most vulnerable Democrat up for reelection, reported $2.4 million on hand through June 10. Her potential Republican opponents, state Sen. Stephanie Bice and businesswoman Terry Neese, are headed to a runoff with roughly $229,000 and $353,000 in the bank, respectively. Horn recently launched her first ad campaign portraying herself as a centrist.

Other incumbent Democrats being targeted by national Republican groups have even larger cash advantages. Rep. Max Rose (D-N.Y.), representing a historically conservative Staten Island district, has nearly $3.8 million on hand compared to less than $900,000 for challenger Nicole Malliotakis, a state assemblywoman. Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D-Va.) has $1.8 million to Republican Marine Corps veteran Aliscia Andrews’ $46,000.

In New Jersey, one of Democrats’ strongest states in 2018, Republican challengers are lacking the serious cash needed to take on cash-rich incumbents. Freshman Reps. Andy Kim and Mikie Sherrill each have over 14 times more cash than the best funded Republican. Rep. Josh Gottheimer has the third-most cash on hand — $8.5 million — of all House members. Businessman Frank Pallotta, his top raising Republican challenger, has $41,000 in the bank.

Republican House challengers will likely see an influx of cash as general election nominees. But they face an uphill battle to reach incumbent Democrats’ fundraising totals or popularity in the polls. Generic congressional polls give Democrats a 10.5-point advantage over Republicans, according to RealClearPolitics’ average of recent polls.

Some Democrats revealed their second-quarter fundraising this week, further giving a sneak peak into Democrats’ massive fundraising hauls. Rep. Katie Porter (D-Calif.) said Thursday her campaign had a whopping $6.6 million on hand through the end of June, according to Politico. Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.), a top Republican target, reported having $4.7 million on hand.

Many of the Republicans aiming to challenge freshman Democrats don’t have the financial backing typically needed to win a competitive contest. And recent events have made Republican-held seats more enticing to national Democrats.

Last month, Republican delegates ousted freshman Rep. Denver Riggleman (R-Va.) at a drive-thru convention after he officiated a same-sex wedding. They nominated lesser-known candidate Bob Good, who has roughly $34,000 on hand to Riggleman’s $204,000. In Tuesday’s Republican primary, controversial gun rights activist Lauren Boebert defeated Rep. Scott Tipton (R-Colo.). National Republicans immediately endorsed Boebert’s bid for Congress in the red-leaning district, but she has just $13,000 on hand to Tipton’s $630,000.



For permission to reprint for commercial uses, such as textbooks, contact the Center: Feel free to distribute or cite this material, but please credit the Center for Responsive Politics.For permission to reprint for commercial uses, such as textbooks, contact the Center: [email protected]

Support Accountability Journalism At OpenSecrets.org we offer in-depth, money-in-politics stories in the public interest. Whether you’re reading about 2020 presidential fundraising, conflicts of interest or “dark money” influence, we produce this content with a small, but dedicated team. Every donation we receive from users like you goes directly into promoting high-quality data analysis and investigative journalism that you can trust.Please support our work and keep this resource free. Thank you. Support OpenSecrets ➜