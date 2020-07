Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 04 July 2020 21:05 Hits: 13

NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer speaks with Robert Peck, a Reddit moderator, about the site's decision to ban the subreddit "The_Donald" after numerous warnings and other disciplinary actions.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/07/04/887325561/behind-reddits-decision-to-boot-the_donald-forum?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics