Rev. Dr. Barber: We Need Reconstruction, Not A ‘Back To Normal’ Economy

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 04 July 2020 18:37 Hits: 6

The Reverend Doctor William Barber called for a third reconstruction in the U.S. and pointed out how the pre-COVID “normal” economy was “already a struggle” for too many. While Donald Trump hypes the latest jobs report and stock market gains, people who live and work on Main Street, not Wall Street, know that our economy was sick before the coronavirus pandemic and it still is. Appearing on AM Joy this morning, Dr. Barber issued a powerful call to use this moment for economic transformation. BARBER: The Poor People's Campaign, over 2.7 million people, joined our assembly a few weeks ago to say this nation, this nation has to move away from this neoliberal concept and start looking at how we address 140 million people living in poverty. It's not a matter of Democrats or Republicans. All of us have to do that. If you listen to our political debates, you don't hear the word “poverty.” I wish, even as we were talking about in the midst of what must be done on July 4th, it's race and poverty. It's not is it race or poverty, it's race and poverty. We must talk about reconstruction.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/07/rev-dr-barber-we-need-reconstruction-not