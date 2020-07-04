Media Needs To Cover Police Brutality Against Latinx And Indigenous People Too

Articles

While African Americans bear the brunt of police brutality, AM Joy highlighted the need for attention on how Latinx and Native American communities suffer from it, too. Subbing for Joy Reid this morning, host Tiffany Cross noted that Latino men are the second highest group, right behind Black men, impacted by police brutality. But excessive use of force against Latinx and Indigenous people gets short shrift from the media. She asked guest Maria Teresa Kumar how to address the issue and make the conversation more inclusive. Kumar pointed out that the media decides “who owns what issue,” meaning that while African Americans “own” police brutality, Latinx communities “own” immigration, and in reality, the impacts are broader and more diverse: KUMAR: I think that it's important to have this conversation, because what happens oftentimes, as your other guest was sharing, is that the media has decided what stories to cover, who owns what issue. And when we talk about immigration, it's only the Latino community, even though we know that there's plenty of our allies who are also undocumented, of African countries, who are also Asian and so on and so forth. And when it comes to the issue of police brutality, it's very much centered around the African American community, but it's because, sadly, the African American community is disproportionately impacted. But when you start looking at data, you see the Latino community shortly right there behind it.

