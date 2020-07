Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 04 July 2020 11:58 Hits: 2

Transgender people in Idaho say two new state laws are aimed at making their lives much harder. One involves changing the sex listed on birth certificates. The other affects trans athletes.

(Image credit: James Dawson/Boise State Public Radio)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/07/04/886316168/new-idaho-laws-target-transgender-residents?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics