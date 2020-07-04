The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

House Progressives Attack Big Pharma COVID Price-Gouging

In the wake of Gilead's announcement that it will charge U.S. hospitals $3,120 per privately insured patient for a treatment course of Covid-19 drug remdesivir, the Congressional Progressive Caucus is calling on Congress to pass legislation combating the pharmaceutical industry's effort to "profiteer off a pandemic" by imposing exorbitant prices. "This doesn't come as a surprise—after all, this is the same company that once priced a lifesaving Hepatitis C drug, Sovaldi, at $1000 per pill, totaling $84,000 for a single course of treatment," Reps. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) and Mark Pocan (D-Wis.) said of Gilead in a statement Wednesday. "Sadly, as we've seen all too often from Big Pharma, saving lives is incidental to their business model—the profit motive always comes first." Jayapal and Pocan urged the House Democratic leadership to hold a floor vote on Rep. Jan Schakowsky's (D-Ill.) Make Medications Affordable by Preventing Pandemic Price-Gouging Act, which would require the federal government to "mandate reasonable, affordable pricing of any new, taxpayer-funded Covid-19 drug used to diagnose, mitigate, prevent, or treat Covid-19."

