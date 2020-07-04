The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Trump Actively Threatens The American Experiment — Russian Bounties Edition

Category: World Politics Hits: 8

Published with permission of PRESS RUN, Eric Boehlert’s new must-read media newsletter. Subscribe here. Not once has Trump angrily banged a lectern and promised to get to the bottom of the stunning and heartbreaking story that Russian intelligence was paying lucrative bounties for the lives of American troops murdered in Afghanistan. Not once has Trump pledged to bring justice to the fallen. Not once since the story exploded nearly a week ago has Trump taken the side of the United States and vowed to protect and defend her. The blockbuster bounty revelation is just the latest controversy to confirm Trump's sweeping and ongoing betrayal. "I don't think the Russians can believe their eyes and ears. It's not to be understood," stressed Retired US Army Gen. Barry McCaffery on MSNBC. "It's sickening on so many levels."

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/07/trump-actively-threatens-american

