Al Sharpton: GOP’s ‘Shotgun Wedding’ To ‘Fat Elvis’ Trump To End Soon

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 04 July 2020 13:53 Hits: 8

Al Sharpton visited Deadline: White House Friday to discuss this hugely damning article in The New York Times. Sharpton described Trump as a pathetic has-been, using images we can all appreciate. He started by saying that whatever Trump has planned behind a curtain to save his campaign will only expose his failings even more. It got better from there. Be sure to check out A.B. Stoddard's reactions! SHARPTON: We should look at what curtain that we're looking behind. It is not a curtain where it's a surprise. It's a curtain of the Wizard of Oz and we’re seeing that the wizard has no clothes. And I think that the problem that he has is that with the pandemic, which he could have handled better, the whole question of racism and his answer to that, to defend the statues of Confederates who not only were racist and slaveholders and slaveholder defenders, but were committing treason against the United States. For all of the crises he's faced, it has unglued what has been -- let's be clear - this was never a marriage of love between him and the Republican senators. It was a shotgun wedding. And when you have a shotgun wedding, any time you can find your way out of the house to get back home to mother, you will. And that's what they are going to do.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/07/al-sharpton-gop-s-shotgun-wedding-fat