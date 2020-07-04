'Kill 'Em!: GOP Power Broker In Houston Leaves Chilling Voicemail For Gov. Abbott

Articles

Steve Hotze is listed as a "conservative power broker" in Texas, but he's just another one of those rightwing nutjobs with money that gets an inordinate amount of media attention they don't deserve and definitely shouldn't have. Hotze appears frequently on Fox News nationally, for example, where he recently gave out quack medical advice on how to protect yourself from COVID-19. Source: Texas Tribune In the days after George Floyd's death in police custody in Minneapolis last month, as massive protests against police brutality spread across Texas and other states, conservative power broker Steve Hotze of Houston called Gov. Greg Abbott's chief of staff to pass along a message. "I want you to give a message to the governor," Hotze told Abbott's chief of staff, Luis Saenz, in a voicemail. "I want to make sure that he has National Guard down here and they have the order to shoot to kill if any of these son-of-a-bitch people start rioting like they have in Dallas, start tearing down businesses — shoot to kill the son of a bitches. That’s the only way you restore order. Kill ‘em. Thank you."

