Fox Pundits Still All-In On Trump Spreading COVID-19 At MAGA Rallies

Trump seems bound and determined to help spread the coronavirus to as many of his supporters (and sadly, everyone they later come in contact with) as humanly possible at these MAGA rallies he's holding across the country, and his cheerleaders over on Fox continue to have his back, consequences be damned. On this Friday's Outnumbered, former Marine amputee turned Fox regular Joey Jones was asked about Trump's rally at Mount Rushmore and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem's declaration that no one was going to infringe on the "freedom" of the participants by enforcing any social distancing or mask wearing, and Jones was all too happy to jump on board the Trump train and excuse his completely irresponsible behavior. Jones also managed to work in some cheap shots at the native Americans who were opposed to the event and didn't bother to mention the fact that their concerns were over more than just Indigenous rights and the land that was stolen from them. Tribal leaders also expressed concerns over fire hazards and the spread of the coronavirus when they made it clear that Trump was not welcome there.

