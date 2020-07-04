Kimberly Guilfoyle Has COVID-19, But Donald Trump Jr Tests Negative

Articles

Raise your hand if you're shocked. Trump's maskless minions are reaping what they sow, at least in terms of COVID-19. Yet another member of his inner circle has tested positive for the coronavirus, and it's Kimberly Guilfoyle: a top campaign official and none other than his son, Don Jr.'s girlfriend. Donny Jr claims he has tested negative for the virus, and they isolating, so as not to continue spreading DEATH all over the place. At least via their own personal spittle. From CNN: "After testing positive, Kimberly was immediately isolated to limit any exposure," said Sergio Gor, chief of staff for the Trump Victory Finance Committee. "She's doing well, and will be retested to ensure the diagnosis is correct since she's asymptomatic but as a precaution will cancel all upcoming events. Donald Trump Jr was tested negative, but as a precaution is also self isolating and is canceling all public events." But while they claim they weren't in contact with Trump (dare I say, what a shame?) whilst in South Dakota for their celebration of his white supremacist treaty-breaking and approval of bounty-hunting of U.S. troops America's Declaration of Independence, they were in plenty of contact with others the day before she tested positive.

