Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 04 July 2020 02:32 Hits: 11

Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) announced Friday he intends to introduce a bill banning the sale of tickets for middle seats on flights for as long as the coronavirus pandemic is impacting the U.S.Merkley first tore into American Airlines Thursday after...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/505833-democratic-senator-will-introduce-bill-mandating-social-distancing-on-flights