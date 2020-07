Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 04 July 2020 07:25 Hits: 10

In a speech given at Mount Rushmore on the eve of July 4th, the President denounced protestors who removed Confederate statues and announced he would establish a "National Garden Of American Heroes."

(Image credit: Bloomberg/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/07/04/887222928/trump-flouts-virus-rules-warns-of-new-far-left-facism-in-speech-ahead-of-july-4t?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics