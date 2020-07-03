Sara Gideon Raises More Than Twice The Money That Susan Collins Did In Second Quarter

Articles

The 2020 Senate Race in Maine will be the state's most expensive ever, but it will be a small price to pay to rid the senate of Susan Collins. Source: Bangor Daily News House Speaker Sara Gideon, the frontrunner in an upcoming Democratic primary to challenge U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, raised $8.1 million during the pre-primary period, extending her fundraising lead over the incumbent Republican. Updated fundraising reports were due to the federal government on Thursday covering the period from April 1 through June 24. Gideon’s fundraising surge put her over $23 million in total money raised. She spent $7.2 million in the period, leaving her with $5.5 million in cash on hand. It is the first time she has been left with more cash than Collins after a fundraising period. Collins raised $3 million while spending $3.6 million, according to federal filings. That brings her total fundraising this cycle to $16.2 million. Her campaign had $5 million in cash on hand at the end of the period. Our campaign raised $9 million last quarter thanks to our grassroots movement. 95% of individual donations were under $200 and nearly 13,500 Mainers have donated. It's clear they're ready for a senator who will fight for them, not special interests. That's exactly what I'll do.

