Oregon Trooper Goes On Profane Tirade When Confronted About Not Wearing A Mask

If anyone needs any more proof of just how toxic Donald Trump has been to any hope of the United States coming out of this pandemic without who knows how many thousands upon thousands of unnecessary deaths from the coronavirus, just take a look at this story. These state police officers were supposed to be enforcing the law, and instead they were making life miserable for a coffee shop assistant manager who was just trying to keep his fellow employees and customers safe during this pandemic. Thankfully one of them is on leave, but they really need to fire the whole lot of them. Here's more from The Oregonian: Oregon State Police don’t wear coronavirus masks while patronizing coffee shop, despite governor’s order: A group of Oregon State Police troopers appeared to defy Gov. Kate Brown’s statewide mask order while in uniform Wednesday, entering a Corvallis coffee shop without wearing required face coverings, video obtained by The Oregonian/OregonLive shows. The store’s assistant manager, Travis Boss, said he told the first trooper who arrived that the trooper needed to wear a mask.

