Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 04 July 2020 03:00 Hits: 11

News: @votevets is putting over 1 million dollars behind this ad to defeat Susan Collins. Please watch and retweet to pass it on. pic.twitter.com/bAEF2hhyYV — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) June 30, 2020 Open thread below...

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/07/susan-collins-threat-advisory-system