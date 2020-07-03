Advertisers Boycott Facebook, Demand Changes

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 03 July 2020

Companies such as Coca-Cola, Adidas, Ford and Lego are boycotting Facebook this month, pulling ads that appear on the social network in the United States. Some advertisers are part of an organized boycott demanding the company do more to crack down on hate speech, conspiracies and misinformation on its site on topics such as voting. Facebook has responded with some changes but will it be enough? Michelle Quinn reports.

Camera: Deana Mitchell

