Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 03 July 2020 20:01 Hits: 12

President Trump's Friday visit to Mt. Rushmore included the return of big fireworks displays. They were banned since 2009 because of wildfire and pollution risks.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/07/03/887128841/president-trump-brings-big-fireworks-displays-back-to-mt-rushmore?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics