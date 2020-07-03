As COVID19 Cases Explode, Trump's Press Secretary Calls It 'Embers'

Articles

A reporter asked Kayleigh McEnany why Trump said the coronavirus will "simply disappear" when the country is heading towards 100,000 new cases per day "Why does the president have evidence that it's just going to disappear?" he asked. McEnany replied, "We are aware that there are embers in the country where there are places with rising cases." It's a massive outbreak and not a small interlude in the state of North Dakota. Trump's press secretary then used the White House's usual nonsensical talking point: that since we're testing more, more cases will be reported. And she then started listing the number of tests the country has implemented. You have to ask yourself, what does that matter? Hospital beds in California, Arizona, Texas, Florida are filling up rapidly, which means the virus is spreading and people are in serious trouble. The reporter then asked, "Do you consider what's happening in Florida, and Texas and Arizona as embers? McEnany replied, "I would say we see rising cases we see embers around the country. He always knew that would come with reopening." Really, they knew the virus would spread more rapidly when reopening began? And then she celebrated the idea that many more young people are getting infected. Does the WH not understand that young people can infect younger people that can infect middle-age people that can infect older people? Does McEnany not understand that the age of a person doesn't matter when it comes to transmitting a pandemic?

