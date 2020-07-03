After Rep. Andy Biggs Claims Dr. Fauci's Time Has Expired, Neil Cavuto Trashes Him

Articles

Friday, 03 July 2020

Fox News' Neil Cavuto got into a heated argument with imbecilic Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs, after the Congressman said the COVID19 task force's time has expired because they give bad news -- right when the pandemic is exploding in his home state. Cavuto had him on after he wrote this insanity on his homepage: Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx continue to contradict many of President Trump’s stated goals and actions for returning to normalcy as we know more about the COVID-19 outbreak. This is causing panic that compromises our economic recovery. Cavuto was flummoxed with Biggs' stupidity throughout the segment. After the Fox host said health officials "are pro-keeping people alive agenda," Rep. Biggs shared his thoughts. “I think that Birx and Fauci, have gone well past their — they've expired," he said. He meant to say expiration date, but went blank just like Trump does. "Their time of usefulness has expired. What they do is when the president comes out and makes a policy, because he is the president and he is the policymaker, when they come out and make these statements that they make, they engender panic and hysteria and undermine what the president is doing. That’s what’s critical.” Hey, moron? We are in the midst of a pandemic, jackass.

