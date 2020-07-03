The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Dems Have The Ads That Inspire And Move People, So Be Sure To Share Them

You never know which ads are going to move which people, so please share these with friends and family. Here's one from Gavin Newsome, telling people to wear a mask: Wear a mask. Slow the spread.#YourActionsSaveLives pic.twitter.com/m66ToyrqVm — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 2, 2020 New one from VoteVets: This July 4th, there is a new name synonymous with traitor. Move over Benedict Arnold. Meet...#BenedictDonald #TRE45ON pic.twitter.com/zH0TgMf0Rb — VoteVets (@votevets) July 3, 2020 And here's some from the Biden campaign:

