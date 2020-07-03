Friday News Dump: Ghislaine Maxwell Is Finally Arrested, And Other News

Articles

So now we know why Trump and Barr were so driven to get rid of SDNY chief Geoffrey Berman and replace him with an inexperienced Trump hack: They were probably trying to block this investigation! Ghislaine Maxwell, the socialite charged with helping Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse girls, agreed to a detention hearing in Manhattan https://t.co/39izEV3NpE — Bloomberg (@business) July 2, 2020 U.S. prosecutor calls on Prince Andrew to speak With FBI After Ghislaine Maxwell's arresthttps://t.co/hvji0rMz6H — TIME (@TIME) July 2, 2020

