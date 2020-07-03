Pence Megachurch In Middle Of COVID Outbreak When He Visited For 'Freedom Sunday'

Articles

Friday, 03 July 2020

The megachurch visited by Mike Pence last weekend was suffering a coronavirus outbreak among its choir and orchestra but that didn’t stop all those who were exposed from partaking in the “Freedom Sunday” celebration, mostly without masks. As BuzzFeed News reported, five members of the choir and orchestra at Dallas’ First Baptist Church tested positive for coronavirus and one more exposed orchestra member was symptomatic and awaiting a test result. None were present during Pence’s 90-minute visit on Sunday but chances are some who did perform had been exposed. Yet they performed without masks and many remained unmasked when they were neither playing nor singing.

