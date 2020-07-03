The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Pence Megachurch In Middle Of COVID Outbreak When He Visited For 'Freedom Sunday'

Category: World Politics Hits: 7

The megachurch visited by Mike Pence last weekend was suffering a coronavirus outbreak among its choir and orchestra but that didn’t stop all those who were exposed from partaking in the “Freedom Sunday” celebration, mostly without masks. As BuzzFeed News reported, five members of the choir and orchestra at Dallas’ First Baptist Church tested positive for coronavirus and one more exposed orchestra member was symptomatic and awaiting a test result. None were present during Pence’s 90-minute visit on Sunday but chances are some who did perform had been exposed. Yet they performed without masks and many remained unmasked when they were neither playing nor singing.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/07/pence-megachurch-middle-covid-outbreak

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version