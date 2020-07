Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 03 July 2020 09:11 Hits: 9

We do need a holiday just now. And not just a moment of leisure but an occasion for unity, healing and hope.

(Image credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/07/03/886523793/reflection-on-a-4th-that-seems-far-from-glorious?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics