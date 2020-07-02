The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Politics Podcast: How The GOP Chose To Be A White Party

Category: World Politics

 
In general, the Republican Party gets between 5 and 10 percent of the Black vote and less than a third of the Hispanic vote nationally. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, Clare Malone discusses the series of choices the GOP made, spanning decades, that made it an overwhelmingly white party. At key moments in history, Republicans considered greater outreach to minority voters but ultimately didn’t take that path.

Read more https://fivethirtyeight.com/features/politics-podcast-how-the-gop-chose-to-be-a-white-party/

