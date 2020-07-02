The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Biden Rebuke of Trump on Bounty Allegations Highlights Foreign Policy Differences

Joe Biden, the Democratic Party's presumptive presidential nominee, has rebuked President Donald Trump for his handling of allegations the Russians paid bounties to kill American soldiers. It's a reflection of Biden's longstanding criticism of Trump's national security and foreign policies. But as VOA's Brian Padden reports, the two men aren't actually all that far apart on many key issues. 

Produced by: Brian Padden
 

https://www.voanews.com/episode/biden-rebuke-trump-bounty-allegations-highlights-foreign-policy-differences-4343071

