Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 02 July 2020 20:04 Hits: 2

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Emily Haber, German ambassador to the United States, about the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Germany and international relations.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/07/02/886845389/we-took-note-german-ambassador-on-the-withdrawal-of-u-s-troops-from-germany?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics