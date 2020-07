Articles

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman testified in impeachment hearings. He's been due for promotion to the rank of full colonel, but that has not happened. Sen. Tammy Duckworth wants assurances that it will.

(Image credit: Greg Nash/Getty Images)

