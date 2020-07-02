Fair Housing Advocates Celebrate Victory Over 'Faircloth Amendment'

Articles

Thursday, 02 July 2020

Fair housing advocates applauded Wednesday evening as the U.S. House pushed through the repeal of the Faircloth Amendment, a 22-year-old provision which blocks the construction of new public housing units. The repeal of the amendment, led by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), was passed as part of the Democrats' Moving Forward Act, aimed at upgrading and decarbonizing the nation's infrastructure. Guess who’s repeal of the Faircloth Amendment just passed the House! Faircloth has blocked construction of new public housing in the United States for 20+ YEARS. Repeal is key to tackling our housing crisis. THANK YOU to the advocates who‘ve worked so hard to get here. pic.twitter.com/JkcJvNBr72 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 1, 2020 The Faircloth Amendment was passed in 1998 as an amendment to the Housing Act of 1937. The provision banned the construction of new public housing units which would lead to a net increase in public housing from the 1999 level. Existing units would need to be disposed of or demolished before new construction could take place under the law.

