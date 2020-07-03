Trump's Campaign Merchandise Targets Neo-Nazis As Primary Market

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 03 July 2020 00:18 Hits: 10

There comes a point when all the coinkydinks stop being coinkydinks and a pattern emerges: Trumps new logo for 2020 is eerily familiar, where have I seen this before? ???? pic.twitter.com/m8czrkYasN — YS (@NYinLA2121) July 1, 2020 Why are all the dogs barking in German? Pretty eerie, amirite? The designers of the original should claim trademark, if not copyright violation, you know, if they were not dead and buried in a nameless grave somewhere. But wait! There’s more! So we’re just not gonna talk about how the official trump store is selling a red-thread baseball for $88 where everything else on the site has an price ending in a zero? Because that seems pretty very much not an accident. pic.twitter.com/7GcFQT93zJ — I yield my time, f**k you (@will_damnn) July 1, 2020 For those of us who are innocent, “88” is Nazi code for Heil Hitler (H is the eighth letter of the alphabet). 14 words pic.twitter.com/96c51dVnLO

