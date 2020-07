Articles

Thursday, 02 July 2020

Senate Republicans fear President Trump is putting them into a political no-win situation by threatening to veto a popular defense policy bill over bipartisan language to rename military bases named after Confederate generals.GOP lawmakers are...

