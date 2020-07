Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 02 July 2020 19:08 Hits: 10

The Senate passed legislation on Thursday to slap sanctions on Chinese officials who restrict Hong Kong's autonomy. The legislation, which is now headed to President Trump's desk, would impose penalties on individuals who infringe on Hong...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/505670-senate-passes-sanctions-bill-targeting-china-over-hong-kong-law