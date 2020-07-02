Herman Cain Hospitalized With COVID-19 After Attending Trump's Tulsa Rally

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 02 July 2020 19:19 Hits: 10

In the ever-expanding category of "It Couldn't Have Happened To A Nicer Guy," we have former GOP presidential candidate Herman Cain entering the hospital for COVID-19 treatment. Mr. Cain is not on a ventilator. He was spotted, though, at that Tulsa COVID-Palooza Rally his buddy Trump held fewer than two weeks ago. Cain's not speculating about how he may have caught the virus, but lots of folks are placing bets on that little deep dive into the MAGA-spittle-laden air. The timing sure is right, and the Stage 4 cancer survivor was not wearing a mask, so this places him squarely in the running for the Darwin Awards finalists, as well. According to The Daily Beast: News of his diagnosis comes just days after Cain appeared at President Trump’s rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, which was attended by scores of maskless supporters. In a statement, Cain’s team said he was informed that he had tested positive on June 29, and “had developed symptoms serious enough” that he required hospitalized [sic] in the Atlanta area on July 1. “Mr. Cain did not require a respirator, and he is awake and alert,” the statement says, adding, “There is no way of knowing for sure how or where Mr. Cain contracted then [sic] coronavirus.” Let the congregation say, "UGH."

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/07/herman-cain-hospitalized-covid-19-after